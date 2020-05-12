|
Jeanette Silakoski
Woodbridge - Jeannette Silakoski, 89 of Woodbridge passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in East Cleveland, OH, she met her future husband, Anthony, while working at Bailey Meter Company in 1951 and were married in December the same year. They moved to Anthony's hometown Woodbridge, NJ, and built a loving family home which endured for the rest of her life. A tender and caring stay-at-home Mom to 5 children, Jeannette was also a non-stop devoted wife and later as a care giver when her husband was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis only 12 years into their 49-year marriage.
Jeannette enjoyed time with her family most, and never missed an event. After the nest emptied, she would frequently be found in a Casino winning at slots or a church Bingo Hall. But, it's only gambling if there is a chance you can lose. And losing was something that eluded her, winning many a jackpot. Her favorite story to tell was how once she was playing Bingo, but could not collect on the $20,000 prize because her numbers where called while she was at the restroom! Jeanette was continually active with her large family. A 10-pin bowler from an early age, she became reacquainted with this avocation in a Seniors League. She was also active with the local Seniors Group, including traveling to many locations like Italy and Alaska.
Jeannette is survived by 3 sons and 2 daughters, Anthony F, Robert (Connie), William, Judy (Dean) Caratola, Laurie (Scott) Robertshaw, and 8 grandchildren Kristin Donoghue, Salvatore Caratola, Ashley, Jennifer, Ryan, Chris, Michael and Courtney Silakoski. And 7 great grandchildren Alexandra and Charlotte Donoghue, Rose Jeanette, Audrey, Thea, Everly and Anthony Jeffrey Silakoski. As well as many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by long time companion Bruce Robinson.
Jeannette is predeceased by her parents Frank & Cecilia Baginski, 4 brothers Frank, Alphonse, Stanley, Casey Baginski and sister Florence (Baginski) Williams, and her beloved husband Anthony J Silakoski.
Funeral services were private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will take place in St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2020