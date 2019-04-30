Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
- - Jeanette Sudia passed away on Saturday evening at her residence in Manchester Township. She was 90 years old.

Mrs. Sudia was born in New York City and lived in Franklin Township for many years, where she raised her family.

She was employed by Franklin Township as the Deputy Court Clerk for over fifteen years. She enjoyed traveling especially trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Mrs. Sudia was predeceased by her husband Bill in 2016. She was also predeceased by her brothers Joseph, Stanley, and Leo and sisters Viola Messina and Frances Cino.

She is survived by her sons Michael and William Sudia and her grandchildren Michele, Melanie, Melissa, and Brianne.

Visiting will be held from 5-8 PM on Wednesday and from 10:30 -11:30 AM on Thursday at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Burial will follow on Thursday at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Sudia's name to the at
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019
