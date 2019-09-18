|
|
Jeanne Heyer
Monroe Township - Jeanne (Murray) Heyer, 90, passed away on Monday September 16, 2019 at her residence, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Jersey City, NJ and formerly of Spotswood, she was a resident of Rossmoor Village in Monroe Township. Jeanne received her Registered Nursing Degree from Margaret Hague Hospital and her Bachelor's Degree from Jersey City State College. She was employed by the Spotswood Board of Education, as the school nurse for twenty years, retiring in 1990. Jeanne enjoyed traveling, reading and painting; she was a member of the Prayer Shawl Group and the Emerald Society of Rossmoor. Jeanne spent her winters in Naples, FL and loved spending time with her family.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Francis Heyer and her daughter-in-law Paula York Heyer.
Jeanne is survived by her sons, Kevin Heyer and wife Nora of Manasquan, NJ, Bruce Heyer and wife Susan of Naples, FL, James Heyer and wife Gloria of Dayton, NJ, and Joseph Heyer and wife Kim of Spotswood, NJ; her daughters, Sharon Heyer of Tinton Falls, NJ, and Mary Ellen Larsen and husband Larry of Wernersville, PA.; her grandchildren, Susan, Erin, Krista, Alysen, Alex, Joanna, Nicole, Michael, Jack, and Megan; her great-grandchildren, Carly, Mary, Max, Amelia, Oliver, Meadow and Veronica.
A funeral liturgy will be held on Friday September 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Parish, 23 Manalapan Road, Spotswood, NJ 08884. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park, Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 3-7pm at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Immaculate Conception Parish - Building Fund, 23 Manalapan Road, Spotswood, NJ 08884
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Sept. 18, 2019