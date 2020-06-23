Jeanne M. Dunne
Mantoloking - Jeanne M. Dunne (nee Herres) 87, of Mantoloking, NJ, passed away at home on Monday, June 22, 2020. Jeanne was born on April 28, 1933, in Plainfield where she met her future husband Thomas Dunne. After marriage, Tom and Jeanne settled in North Plainfield to raise their family and later split their time between Mantoloking and Singer Island, Fl. Jeanne was a graduate of Plainfield High School and St. Peter's School of Nursing (RN). Later in life she decided to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Education. She achieved this goal; graduating from Jersey City State University as she continued working fulltime, attending school at night and making sure that all her family's needs were always met. She began her career as an Operating Room Nurse at Muhlenberg Hospital. Jeanne later continued her career in nursing at a private medical practice and subsequently was the school nurse at Hillsborough Elementary School. She loved each one of these jobs and the people she came in contact with along the way; many becoming lifelong friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Margaret (Ronayne) Herres, her beloved husband Tom, daughter Tricia and granddaughter Sarah. Jeanne is survived by her loving son Thomas and his wife Jo-Ann and daughter Debbie; grandchildren Griffin, Carlin, Jameson, Vincent, Jason and her sister and best friend Peggy Ulmes.
A Mass will take place at Sacred Heart R.C Church in Bay Head followed by a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jeanne's name to Make-A- Wish Foundation of New Jersey at (www.nj.wish.org).
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.