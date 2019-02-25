|
|
Jeanne M. Lehman
Easton, PA - Jeanne M. Lehman, 83, of Easton, PA, passed away, Friday. February 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus, Easton, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, February 28th at St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Church, 6658 School Street, Martins Creek, PA with Father Joseph Kweder officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 28th at James J. Palmeri Funeral Home, 6602 Alpha Ave., Martins Creek, PA. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Please visit palmerifuneralhome.com to view a complete obituary and offer online condolences.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 25, 2019