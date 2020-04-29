|
Jeanne M. Naismyth
Somerville - 95, died April 26, 2020. Jeanne was born in Middlesex, NJ and formerly resided in Somerville & Bridgewater for many years before moving to New Hope, PA in 1992. She was employed by the Superior Court of NJ, Somerset County as an administrator for 17 years, retiring in 1992. Jeanne was the first female to be appointed Sergeant at Arms in Somerset County. She was a member of St. Bernard RC Church in Bridgewater. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, bowling, and was very active as a leader with the girl scouts during her younger years. Jeanne was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother who will be sadly missed by all.
She is predeceased by her husband Harry V. Naismyth who passed away in 2013.
Surviving are her daughter Sondra Bialy, her husband Greg, son Scott Naismyth and his wife Robin, a brother Fred Mundy, six grandchildren, Kelly Capra, David Bialy, Krista Wentworth, Ryan, Ashley & Kaitlyn Naismyth, four great grandchildren, Jacob, Mackenzie, Emma & Leah as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, 1034 Salem Road, Union, NJ 07083. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020