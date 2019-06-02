|
|
Jeanne Marie O'Brien
- - Jeanne Marie O'Brien, a devout Catholic, an adored and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully on May 31, 2019 at the age of 91 years old.
She was born on April 12, 1928 in Elizabeth, NJ, to the late Joseph and Ann Lynch. Jeanne was the sister of the late Claire Yaede, and Roland Lynch, and surviving siblings Donald Lynch, Gwendolyn Kelly, Mary Shegas, and Beverly Lindh.
Jeanne graduated St. Mary's High School in 1945. In 1947, met and married the love of her life, the late Michael J. O'Brien who passed in 1987. The couple had five children: Jeanne Pacyna, and husband Dennis of Manalapan, NJ; Maureen Carollo, of East Brunswick, NJ; Colleen Donahue, and husband Patrick of Hillsborough, NJ; Michael J. O'Brien Jr. and wife Gail, of Branchburg, NJ; and James O'Brien, and wife Laura of Saint Louis, MO. Jeanne also adored her nine grandchildren, and her seven great-grandchildren.
Jeanne's number one priority was always her family, but had a passion for serving her church and community in many ways in her beloved East Brunswick, when her family moved there in 1952. In politics, Jeanne helped start the East Brunswick Republican Club and served in many capacities including vice president and a member of the executive board. She served on the Republican Municipal Committee as the District 19 Committeewoman. She also served as the county committeewoman, and later on the East Brunswick Zoning Board, and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board. She also volunteered on countless political campaigns at local, state and national levels with much success.
Jeanne also served her community many years as the Chairwoman of the March of Dimes for Middlesex County; as the Vice President of the Corpus Christi (South River) PTA and Alter Rosary Society; and Irwin School PTA. She later was a communicant of St. Bartholomew Church, and an active member of the Altar Rosary Society. Later in life, Jeanne had a career as a dedicated employee of the Middlesex County Board of Elections, where she retired in 1998. Through it all, Jeanne was always there for her family and friends, whenever they needed her. She was the portrait of strength and wisdom, and her legacy will live on through all of those who knew her!
Her family will be receiving guests at the Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ from 7:00PM until 9:00PM, Monday, June 03, 2019. From 2:00PM until 4:00PM; and 7:00PM until 9:00PM Tuesday, June 04, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 05, 2019 at 9:30AM at St Bartholomew's Church, 470 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick, followed by a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 840 Cranbury South River Road, East Brunswick, NJ.
For more information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.rezemfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019