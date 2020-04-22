|
Jeanne R. Lausmohr
Carteret - Jeanne R. (De Santis) Lausmohr died Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Roosevelt Care Center. Born in Elizabeth, she was a lifelong resident of Carteret. She was a member of the Carteret Fire Company #1 Auxillary and the Italian American club. She worked the election polls for 40 years. Jeanne was an avid Yankee fan, loved to see the American Flag blowing in the wind and to hear the train whistle. She was a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret where she was a member of the Servants of Mary.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerard Lausmohr; her parents, Patsy and Elizabeth De Santis; and her siblings, Patrick De Santis, Josephine Marranca, Connie Garland, Gloria De Santis and Eva Renaldi.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonita Baskay and her grandson, William Baskay.
Although Jeanne did not contract COVID-19, all funeral services are private at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rumpf Funeral Home, Carteret, followed by the interment at St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CHOP or .
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020