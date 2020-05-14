|
|
Jeanne Zajac
Berkeley Township - Jeanne L. Zajac (Ballou) passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at home with her daughter Deborah by her side. She was 89 years young. She was born in New Brunswick, NJ to Helen and Frank V. Ballou, the fifth of 5 daughters. Jeanne was a graduate of St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick where she met the love of her life Mike Zajac. She was a cheerleader and he was on the basketball team. They had been married for 65 years. Jeanne worked in the Treasurer's Office for the City of New Brunswick before starting a family. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She also was an Officer in the Sacred Heart P.T.A. where she chaired many of their activities and fund drives. She volunteered at St. Peter's Medical Center and also delivered meals on wheels. She lived in East Brunswick for 24 years prior to her move to Lavallette in 1988. She was a member of St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina RC Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters for 22 years. After raising her family she held many secretarial positions in the New Brunswick area. She retired from Childers Sotheby's International Realty in Normandy Beach after 23 years. She was an avid sports fan who loved all sports for each season, her favorite team was the New York Giants. She also loved Tennis playing for 25 years, and was an animal lover having cats all her life. She is survived by three daughters Deborah Churchill of Toms River, NJ, Nancy Simpson and her husband Peter of Lancaster, PA, Michele Eldridge and her husband William of Manville, NJ, one son Jeffrey Zajac and his wife Maria Mattliano of Highland Park, NJ. She also had 5 grandchildren; Matthew Simpson, Hannah Simpson, Hunter Eldridge, Robin Moorman and Wheeler Moorman, three great grandchildren; Maxwell and Adele Moorman and Robin Moorman. In addition to her parents Jeanne was predeceased by her husband Michael in 2016 and her sisters; Marie Pennington, Agnes Ballou, Helen O'Donnell and Thelma Colligan. Jeanne loved her God, family, friends and her Novena's that she prayed every day. She was a communicant of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Township. A Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an Animal Shelter or rescue group of your choice. The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ 08755 is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020