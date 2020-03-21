|
Jeannette (Beres) Berkuta
Jeannette (Beres) Berkuta,79, died March 20. Jeannette was born in New Brunswick and resided in Somerset since 1961. Mrs. Berkuta was the Administrative Assistant to the VP of Sales at Harry Strauss & Sons, New Brunswick for many years. A 1958 graduate of St. Peter's High School, New Brunswick and a member of St. Matthias Church, Somerset, She enjoyed vacationing in Maine and LBI during the summer. Surviving are her husband Peter, her daughters Alanna Berkuta-Regan, her husband Kevin, Lori Berkuta-Heller, her husband Robert and Christine Berkuta, her husband Ralph Nalepka, a brother Gregory Beres, his wife Diane and a nephew Jason and niece Kristen and of course her faithful dog, Sadie. A Celebration of Jeannette's Life will be announced by her family at a later date. If you wish to make memorial donations in her memory, please consider Franklin Township Animal Shelter or .
Published in Courier News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020