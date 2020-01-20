|
Jeannette Lillian Snyder
Somerset - Jeannette Snyder passed away on Monday morning January 20, 2020 at her home in Somerset. She was 93 years old.
She was born in Belle Meade and was raised on her family farm in Franklin Township. She remained a lifetime resident of Somerset. She was employed for many years as a bus driver for Riverview transportation and also worked as a server at Colonial Farms. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Somerset.
Mrs. Snyder was pre deceased by her husband Arthur, daughter Nancy Jeffrey, her siblings Herbert Smith, Audrey Snyder, Robert Smith and Phyllis LaRue and daughter in law Jeanne Snyder.
She is survived by her son Robert Snyder Sr. of Somerset along with 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Visiting will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday January 23 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A funeral service will take place on Friday at 10:30 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Committal services will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020