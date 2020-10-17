1/1
Jeannette (Petlick) Stempien
Jeannette (Petlick) Stempien

Bridgewater - Jeannette (Petlick) Stempien, a resident of Bridgewater for over 65 years, widow of her beloved husband of 63 years, Stanley J. Stempien, passed away peacefully in her home, on October 5th, one month shy of her 93rd birthday. Jeannette grew up in Manville, one of seven siblings and the youngest of five sisters. Both of her parents immigrated to the United States from Poland. Jeannette had a happy childhood within a loving family. She enjoyed school, singing, and dancing, and would have loved to be a Radio City Rockette. Sadly, she lost both parents to illness while still in her teen years, and had to grow up quickly. She met that challenge head-on by heading out into the post-WWII workforce. After marrying Stan in 1950, Jeannette became a homemaker. She loved to cook, preferring to make savory meals using imagination and creativity, rather than working from a recipe. She took pride in her home, and everything was polished and shiny, including her three children! Her home was always open to family and friends, and especially her children's friends, and much humor, laughter, and good food were shared. She was kind and supportive to all. She loved to read, read and read some more. She played cards (Canasta!) with her sisters on Friday nights for a good number of years, when life was vibrant for all. Once her granddaughter Margot arrived, she blossomed with pride and joy in spending as much time together as possible (given the 10 hour drive between them). Jeannette also had a hidden artistic talent and she enjoyed drawing and coloring with young Margot. During retirement, Jeannette and Stan enjoyed travel to Canada (one of their favorite places!), New England, especially Maine in the fall, Ohio, California, New Mexico, and Arizona, and made a memorable trip to Alaska. Another important element of Jeannette's life was being a devout Catholic and parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Church in Martinsville. Jeannette is survived and loved by her children Mary Jean, David and Kathryn, her granddaughter Margot, her sons-in-law Jim and Rich, and her daughter through friendship, Sue. She will be missed by many others whose lives she touched over the years.

Arrangements were by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook. Burial Was at Bound Brook Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1890 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ 08836




Published in Courier News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
