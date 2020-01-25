|
Jedidiah D. Timm
Fords - Jedidiah Donald Timm, 35, of Fords, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Edison and had lived all of his life in Fords.
Surviving are his parents Stewart W. and Maria E. (Finan) Timm of Fords, his brother: Christopher S. Timm of Frenchtown, his sister: Sara L. Etzold of Parlin, two nieces Delaney Timm and Gretchen Etzold and his nephew Tor Etzold.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service which will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave. Fords from 2 pm to 4 pm. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020