Jeff Bunnell
North Plainfield - Jeff Bunnell, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
A lifelong resident of North Plainfield, he was a graduate of North Plainfield High School and Rutgers University. After retiring from Haarman & Reimer in Mountainside, he worked as a furniture refinisher for Chem - Clean in Scotch Plains. He also refinished many pieces of furniture for family over the years.
Jeff was a longtime and active member of the Watchung Avenue Presbyterian Church and a member of the North Plainfield Senior Citizens. During his life, he enjoyed fishing, golfing and taught chair caning at the North Plainfield Adult School. He was a 50 year member of the Green Brook Swim Club and eagerly looked forward to many summers of swimming. Jeff also looked forward to planting his vegetable seeds each spring and having his garden of string beans, tomatoes and lettuce when summer arrived.
He especially enjoyed time spent with family and friends, as well as following Rutgers Sports and attending Somerset Patriots baseball games.
Jeff was the son of the late Franklin and Verna Bunnell. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Peggy (Squier); his daughter, Susan Jackson and husband Erik; two grandchildren, Connor and Kaelynn; sister, Betsy Cummins and husband Bill; their children, Kelly, Patrick and Michael; sister, Lynn Blakeslee and husband George and their children; Jennifer, Brian and Becky; sister in law, Nancy Squier and many special, long time friends.
A memorial service will scheduled at a later date.
Donations in Jeff's memory can be made to the Watchung Avenue Presbyterian Church, Living Memorial Fund, 170 Watchung Avenue North Plainfield, NJ 07060; or to the VNA Hospice c/o VNA Health Group Foundation, 23 Main Street, Suite D1 Holmdel, NJ 07733.
Published in Courier News from May 21 to May 22, 2020