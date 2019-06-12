|
Jefferson "Jeff" Parker
Somerset - Jefferson "Jeff" Parker, 92, of Somerset, former longtime resident of New Brunswick, died June 3, 2019 at St Peters Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Autaugaville, AL. Retired Construction Worker. A veteran of the US Army.
Predeceased by his wife, Rosalie. Surviving a host of family members.
Viewing is from 9:30-11AM, Friday, June 14, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Funeral Service will follow at 11AM. Burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick
Published in Home News Tribune on June 12, 2019