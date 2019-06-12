Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jefferson Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jefferson "Jeff" Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jefferson "Jeff" Parker Obituary
Jefferson "Jeff" Parker

Somerset - Jefferson "Jeff" Parker, 92, of Somerset, former longtime resident of New Brunswick, died June 3, 2019 at St Peters Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Autaugaville, AL. Retired Construction Worker. A veteran of the US Army.

Predeceased by his wife, Rosalie. Surviving a host of family members.

Viewing is from 9:30-11AM, Friday, June 14, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Funeral Service will follow at 11AM. Burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick
Published in Home News Tribune on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now