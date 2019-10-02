|
Jeffrey (Jeff) C. McGorvin
Edison - Jeffrey (Jeff) C. McGorvin, 68, of Edison passed Sunday September 29th at home.
Jeffrey was born in New Brunswick to the late Harold and Charlotte McGorvin and was a life-long resident of Edison. Devoted husband, father and grandfather; he loved playing cards in Atlantic City, managing always to "break-even". Jeff was known for his humor, infectious laugh, kindness and willingness to help everyone.
He was active in community service for years in Edison; serving in many volunteer capacities including; as a volunteer fireman with Raritan Co. #1; as Vice President and President of the Edison Jets Pop Warner football; as President of the Edison Recreation Wrestling and as a Coach for Midtown Little League. He also volunteered as a BINGO caller at both Guardian Angels and St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Churches, where he was a Communicant, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4885.
Jeffrey was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 825 for 30 years as a heavy equipment operator and worked on many public infrastructure projects in the NJ area.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, the former Paula Isbitski and three sons; Jeffrey Paul McGorvin and his wife Jennifer of Round Rock, TX.; Bryan McGorvin and his fiancé Danielle Conner of Edison; Michael McGorvin and his partner Karen Colburn of South Amboy; and grandchildren, Brianna and Bryan McGorvin Jr. of Edison, Perry Williams of Round Rock TX.; his cherished buddy and "partner-in-crime" Cadence Lee McGorvin of Edison; brother Keith "Mac" McGorvin; sister Doreen English and her husband Bob of Edison; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Kevin McGorvin.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11AM at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison on Friday, October 4, 2019. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019