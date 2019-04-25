Resources
Jeffrey C. Sinagra

Jeffrey C. Sinagra
In Memory of Corporal

JEFFREY C. SINAGRA

7/11/1972 - 4/25/1994

It has been 25 years since you left us. We keep your memory alive in our hearts.

Saying goodbye was one of the hardest things in life we ever had to deal with; no words could ever describe our sorrow and loss. Your smile, humor and laughter is missed, you will always remain in our hearts forever.



As silent tears are wept,

the day is remembered and quietly kept.

The tears in our eyes we can wipe away,

but the ache in our hearts will always stay.



Always Missed, Never Forgotten.

Mom, Dad, Brother Joe, Sister Michele

Family & Friends
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019
