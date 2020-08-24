Jeffrey Huber
Shippensburg, PA - Jeffrey C. Huber, 53 of Shippensburg, PA (formerly of Port Reading) passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home.
Born in Jersey City, Jeff was a longtime resident of Port Reading, before retiring to Pennsylvania. He received a Bachelor's degree in History from Kean University and a Master's degree in History from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. While living in Port Reading, Jeff was employed by the Township of Woodbridge Parks Department. In addition, Jeff was an adjunct history professor at Brookdale College.
Jeff's true passions were Civil War History and American Indian Advocacy. He was the Woodbridge Township Historian and the President of the Woodbridge Township Historical Society. Jeff was also the President of the Proprietary House Association and volunteered at the Ferry Slip Museum in Perth Amboy. Upon moving to Shippensburg, Jeff found himself interested in the town's history and quickly became an active member of the historical community. Jeff spent his life studying and speaking publicly about the Civil War. Jeff was a proud supporter of the American Indian Movement. He spoke publicly as an advocate for the American Indians and frequently traveled to South Dakota to maintain his close relationship with the Oglala Lakota Tribe. Jeff was an active community member, volunteering at the Memorial Lutheran Church in Shippensburg. He was a member of the Shippensburg VFW and the American Legion Post 223.
Jeff was a gentle and kind soul who loved children and helping others. He loved fishing, traveling, and providing comic relief to those around him, usually at their own expense. Jeff was a man of knowledge and enjoyed sharing it with others. Those who spent time with him always learned something new.
Jeff is survived by his parents, Lewis and Carol Huber; siblings, Stacy Huber and fiance John Leshko, Kerri Huber and husband Randy Stitt; cherished niece, Karli Huber; beloved dog and companion, Kaiser, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Friday, August 28, 2020 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Private cremation will follow.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff's memory may be made to Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation, 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD, 57730-8900.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com