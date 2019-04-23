|
Jeffrey L. Schwartz
Edison - Jeffrey L. Schwartz, 61, of Edison, passed away on April 22, 2019, at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison.
He was born in Perth Amboy and had resided in Metuchen since 1992.
Jeffrey was a practicing attorney in New Jersey.
He was predeceased by his father, Albert in 2008.
Surviving are his sons, Michael, of Jersey City and James, of South Amboy; his mother, Suzanne (Roberts), of Edison and his brother, Mark, and his wife, Kathryn, of Monmouth Junction.
Entombment will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 2 PM at the Sanctuary of Israel at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Flynn and Son / Koyen Funeral Home, Metuchen.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019