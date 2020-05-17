Services
Jeffrey L. Schwartz . Esq


1957 - 2020
Jeffrey L. Schwartz . Esq Obituary
Jeffrey L. Schwartz, Esq.

Metuchen - May 18, 1957 - April 22, 2019

Jeffrey L. Schwartz, Esquire of Metuchen, passed away on April 22, 2019.

Jeffrey will most be remembered by his family and friends as a proud father and loving son. He was a true history buff, an avid reader and a collector of coins, stamps, and signed memorabilia. Jeff loved all sports and was a loyal fan to the NY Giants and Yankees. Jeff was a fabulous cook and touched many lives with his generosity and compassion. He will be missed.

Jeffrey was predeceased by his father, Dr. Albert Schwartz in 2008.

Surviving is his mother Suzanne (Roberts), his sons, Michael, of Jersey City and James, of Metuchen; their mother and Jeff's best friend Sheryl Schwartz; his brother Dr. Mark Schwartz and wife, Kathryn, and his loving nieces and nephews.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 17 to May 18, 2020
