Services
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
(908) 756-0017
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
Beth Israel cemetery
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Siegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Scott Siegel


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Scott Siegel Obituary
Jeffrey Scott Siegel

- - Jeffrey Scott Siegel, age 19, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1999 in Guatemala and his home coming date to Green Brook was on December 15, 1999.

He graduated from Watchung Hills Regional High School and was a student at Raritan Valley Community College.Jeffrey was a member of Congregation Knesseth Israel where his Bar Mitzvah was held. He was good natured, funny, had a great sense of humor and loved to help people.While in high school, he was on the debate team and participated in school plays by doing the sound and lighting.

Jeffrey loved being with his friends, going to Little Italy and trips to the Jersey Shore. He was interested in acting and took several acting classes.

He will be sorely missed by all who loved him, especially his Mom, Dad and Eddie.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents, David Siegel and Eileen Feinberg; many extended family and friends and especially Eddie his bichon poodle mix.

A Chapel service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Beth Israel cemetery in Woodbridge with the interment to follow.

Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Knesseth Israel, 229 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook, NJ 08805. Arrangements are under the direction of Higgins Home for Funerals, Watchung. To send condolences, please go to www.higginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
Download Now