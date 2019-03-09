|
Jeffrey Scott Siegel
- - Jeffrey Scott Siegel, age 19, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1999 in Guatemala and his home coming date to Green Brook was on December 15, 1999.
He graduated from Watchung Hills Regional High School and was a student at Raritan Valley Community College.Jeffrey was a member of Congregation Knesseth Israel where his Bar Mitzvah was held. He was good natured, funny, had a great sense of humor and loved to help people.While in high school, he was on the debate team and participated in school plays by doing the sound and lighting.
Jeffrey loved being with his friends, going to Little Italy and trips to the Jersey Shore. He was interested in acting and took several acting classes.
He will be sorely missed by all who loved him, especially his Mom, Dad and Eddie.
Jeffrey is survived by his parents, David Siegel and Eileen Feinberg; many extended family and friends and especially Eddie his bichon poodle mix.
A Chapel service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Beth Israel cemetery in Woodbridge with the interment to follow.
Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Knesseth Israel, 229 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook, NJ 08805. Arrangements are under the direction of Higgins Home for Funerals, Watchung. To send condolences, please go to www.higginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 9, 2019