Jeffrey Todd Alai
Edison - Jeffrey Todd Alai, 51, of Edison, NJ, passed from this life to the next on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after an extremely brave three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Aurora, CO, Jeff was raised in Highland Park, NJ where he graduated from Highland Park High School in 1986. He retired earlier this year as Middlesex County Assistant Superintendent of Weights and Measures after a 30-year career in county public service. His true passion was music and since his youth, played drums and sang in several original area bands, including Seething Grey and The Robert Murdock Band. Jeff brought joy to thousands as a founding member of The British Invasion Years tribute band, touring across the country for over 15 years. Jeff also maintained a strong relationship with friends from the Nu Sigma Phi fraternity of Kean University from which he graduated in 1991.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Corinna, stepdaughters Rose and Madeline, sons-in-law Ryan and Robert, four grandchildren (Kayla, Liam, Nate, and Lily), parents Edward and Holly, brother Glenn, sister Staci, niece Brynn and nephew Brett, his aunt Susan, uncles John and Jan, many cousins, his good buddy Greg Barr, and many close and dear friends.
Donations can made in Jeffrey's name to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at Lustgarten.org
