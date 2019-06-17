Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Jeffrey Todd Merrits Obituary
Jeffrey Todd Merrits, 54, of Plainfield, died June 12, 2018 at Overlook Medical Center, Summit.

Born in New Brunswick, NJ. He was employed by Weston Hotel, Princeton and formerly worked at the Hyatt Regency, New Brunswick.

Left to cherish his memory are 3 children, Noah, Natasha and Ava, mother, Margaret Austin, father, Robert Cozy Merrits, 3 siblings, Lisa, Gregory and Bryan. Viewing is from 10-11AM, Wed., June 19, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset, followed by Funeral Service at 11AM. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 17, 2019
