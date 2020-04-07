Services
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie C. Ward


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie C. Ward Obituary
Jennie C. Ward

Hillsborough - Jennie C. Ward (nee Colanduoni), 88, passed away in her sleep on April 6, 2020 at Foothill Acres Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Hillsborough, NJ. Jennie was predeceased by her husband John who passed away in 1999. They lived many wonderful years in Bridgewater, NJ, and later retired in Calabash, North Carolina.

Jennie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and friend. She was an active volunteer, animal lover, and a gifted quilter. Jennie also enjoyed the beach, playing golf and bridge, gardening, listening to music, and volunteering through her church and community. A graduate of Somerville High School, Jennie worked many years as a lab technician for RCA.

Jennie is survived by her devoted children and their spouses Pat (David), Susan, John (Stephanie), Tom (Debby), her brother, Alvin Colanduoni and wife Phyllis, and grandchildren Ward, Lucy and Cassandra.

Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be planned by her family at a later date. Arrangements by Bruce C VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 No. Gaston Ave. Somerville. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -