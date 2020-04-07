|
Jennie C. Ward
Hillsborough - Jennie C. Ward (nee Colanduoni), 88, passed away in her sleep on April 6, 2020 at Foothill Acres Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Hillsborough, NJ. Jennie was predeceased by her husband John who passed away in 1999. They lived many wonderful years in Bridgewater, NJ, and later retired in Calabash, North Carolina.
Jennie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and friend. She was an active volunteer, animal lover, and a gifted quilter. Jennie also enjoyed the beach, playing golf and bridge, gardening, listening to music, and volunteering through her church and community. A graduate of Somerville High School, Jennie worked many years as a lab technician for RCA.
Jennie is survived by her devoted children and their spouses Pat (David), Susan, John (Stephanie), Tom (Debby), her brother, Alvin Colanduoni and wife Phyllis, and grandchildren Ward, Lucy and Cassandra.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be planned by her family at a later date. Arrangements by Bruce C VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 No. Gaston Ave. Somerville. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020