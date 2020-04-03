|
Jennie J. McBride, 87 of Hillsborough, NJ, died peacefully, on March 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by loving family.
Jennie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Born in Newark, NJ, on January 29, 1933 to Albert and Angiolina Procassini, Jennie, attended St. Michael School and Union High School in Union, NJ.
Jennie, married Frank McBride, (May 1971) and together they built a life in Hillsborough, NJ. She was a secretary for Mack Trucks, Inc. of Bridgewater, and a library aide for Hillsborough High School.
Jennie is survived by her three children Thomas Troy, of Vancouver, BC, Ronald Troy (Brenda,) of Hillsborough, NJ, and Karen Zervopoulos (George,) of Flemington, NJ, and six grandchildren, Britni, Jennifer, Marisa, Steven, Kathryn, and Emily.
Services are private due to health concerns. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hillsborough Funeral Home. A memorial mass at Mary Mother of God Church, Hillsborough, NJ, will be held at a later date.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website at
www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020