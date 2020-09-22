Jennie Jean Yannotta
Jennie Jean (Petrock) Yannotta, 92, passed away at Bridgeway Care Center in Hillsborough in the early hours of September 18, 2020. Born in Summit, NJ to the late Jennie Maino and Charles Petrock, Jennie resided in North Plainfield and Plainfield before settling in South Plainfield in 1987.
Jennie worked for Two Guys Department Store in Watchung from 1963-1981, Food Concepts until 1986 and then in the cafeteria at Weldertron in South Plainfield until her retirement in 1991. Jennie belonged to Sacred Heart Church in South Plainfield and the South Plainfield Senior Center. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.
Predeceased by her husband Anthony, who passed away in 2007 and her Brothers, Frank and Joseph Petrock, surviving is her daughter Jean Block and husband Ken, grandchildren Jennifer Miles, Amber and husband Obed Suero, Alyssa Block, Miranda(Mandy) Block and 2 Great Grandsons Anthony and Lucas Lake.
Mom and Nana will always be in our hearts forever and will never be forgotten. We also would like to thank the staff at Bridgeway Care Center for the love and care they showed our mom and nana the past three years.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 from 4pm to 7pm with a closing religious service at 6:30pm.
At the request of the family, Jennie will be buried privately beside her husband at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains. In lieu of flowers, donations sent to Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org
