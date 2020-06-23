Jennie M. Baldino



Monroe Township formerly of North Brunswick - Jennie Mary (Telleri) Baldino died peacefully Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 79.



Born in New Brunswick on November 25th, 1940 to the late Frank and Mildred (Bianca) Telleri, she attended New Brunswick High School. She raised her family in North Brunswick, where she resided for over 40 years before moving to Robbinsville.



Jennie worked as a secretary in accounts receivable at Eastern Express for 10 years then as a window clerk for the United States Postal Service in Milltown for 22 years before retiring in 2009. Everyone knew Jennie, she was warm and helpful and always smiling. She looked forward to work because of the interaction with co-workers and customers.



Jennie was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick. She was a member of the North Brunswick Italian American Club Ladies Auxiliary.



Anyone who knew Jennie personally knew that being a mother was the center of her earth. She was a loving grandmother, giving her unselfish love to all of her grandchildren. She was a gentle soul with a kind heart who had a passion for family and food. Her sauce and meatballs were legendary. She was always ready for family and friends with fresh cake and coffee!



In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Frank Telleri, Jr. Surviving are three daughters - Lisa Baldino of Manville, Jennifer Baldino of Robbinsville and Allison Fregans and her husband Brandon of Cream Ridge; five grandchildren - Michael Stone, Matthew and Ryan McRoberts, and Gabriella and Gavin Fregans; her sister-in-law Phyllis Telleri of Metuchen; niece Gina Telleri Huang; nephew Greg Telleri; and great nephews - Brandon and Chad Huang.



Private funeral services are at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick followed by an 11:30 AM Mass Wednesday at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store