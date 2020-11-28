Jennie M. Kull



Somerset - Jennie M. Kull, 103, passed away surrounded by her sons on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her lifelong home in Somerset, NJ.



Mrs. Kull was born April 26, 1917 in New Brunswick, NJ to the late James and Vera (Vas) Tegyi. She was a lifelong resident of Somerset, NJ.



Jennie was a group leader and Union President for AR Winarick in New Brunswick, where she worked for many years. She was a longtime parishioner of St. ladislaus Church. Jennie was also a member of the Franklin Park Seniors Club and the Franklin Township Ladies Auxiliary.



Mrs. Kull was preceded in death by her husband in 2004, Joseph Kull and her brother, James Tegyi.



She is survived by her sons, Joseph and Robert Kull; her grandchildren, Matthew, Courtney, Joey and Kevin. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Elisha, Owen, Eleanor, Samantha, Juliette, Mila and her incredible care takers, Anna Hudkova and Lucy Belagovoa.



Family and friends may visit on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at St. Ladislaus Church, 40 Plum Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.



A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. at St. Ladislaus Church in New Brunswick. Entombment and committal services will continue at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Ladislaus Church, 40 Plum Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.









