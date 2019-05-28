Services
Quackenboss Funeral Home
156 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08903
(732) 545-0008
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quackenboss Funeral Home
156 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08903
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Quackenboss Funeral Home
156 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Torre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie M. Torre


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennie M. Torre Obituary
Jennie M. Torre

North Brunswick - Jennie M. Torre, 97, passed into God's hands at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick on Friday, May 24, 2019, with her loving family around her. Jennie was born in Cohoes, NY on December 26, 1921 to Anthony and Frances Schepis. She moved to New Brunswick, NJ and married her husband, Joseph V. Torre on September 18, 1949. They lived in New Brunswick until moving to North Brunswick in 1964. Jennie worked as a secretary for Rutgers University, New Brunswick for many years before retiring in 1988. She was very active with her beloved Catholic Daughters of the Americas, for whom she served as recording secretary, Vice-Regent and Grand Regent of Court Loretto # 287. She had also been district deputy for Court Columbus #50 and Court Moran #378. Jennie volunteered her time for the North Brunswick Meals on Wheels program and was past president of the Sacred Heart Rosary and Altar Society. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Mount Virgin R.C. Church New Brunswick and was a member of St. Mary's Golden Age Club. She also was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post #2319 and a Rutgers Silver Knight retiree. Jennie was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Frances Schepis, her husband, Joseph V. Torre, who died in 1986, her brother, Joseph P. Schepis, and her grandson, Joseph P. Torre. Surviving are 2 sons, John Torre and his wife, Lynn of North Brunswick and Joseph Torre and his wife, Meg of Little Egg Harbor; and 7 grandchildren, Kasey, Michael, Jaclyn, Sarah, Shelly, Nicholas, and Thomas. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Friday at the Quackenboss Funeral Home, 156 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, followed by an 11:00 am Mass at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church, New Brunswick. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick. Visitation will be held 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the North Brunswick First Aid and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7043, North Brunswick, NJ 08902.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now