Jennie M. Torre
North Brunswick - Jennie M. Torre, 97, passed into God's hands at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick on Friday, May 24, 2019, with her loving family around her. Jennie was born in Cohoes, NY on December 26, 1921 to Anthony and Frances Schepis. She moved to New Brunswick, NJ and married her husband, Joseph V. Torre on September 18, 1949. They lived in New Brunswick until moving to North Brunswick in 1964. Jennie worked as a secretary for Rutgers University, New Brunswick for many years before retiring in 1988. She was very active with her beloved Catholic Daughters of the Americas, for whom she served as recording secretary, Vice-Regent and Grand Regent of Court Loretto # 287. She had also been district deputy for Court Columbus #50 and Court Moran #378. Jennie volunteered her time for the North Brunswick Meals on Wheels program and was past president of the Sacred Heart Rosary and Altar Society. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Mount Virgin R.C. Church New Brunswick and was a member of St. Mary's Golden Age Club. She also was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post #2319 and a Rutgers Silver Knight retiree. Jennie was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Frances Schepis, her husband, Joseph V. Torre, who died in 1986, her brother, Joseph P. Schepis, and her grandson, Joseph P. Torre. Surviving are 2 sons, John Torre and his wife, Lynn of North Brunswick and Joseph Torre and his wife, Meg of Little Egg Harbor; and 7 grandchildren, Kasey, Michael, Jaclyn, Sarah, Shelly, Nicholas, and Thomas. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Friday at the Quackenboss Funeral Home, 156 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, followed by an 11:00 am Mass at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church, New Brunswick. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick. Visitation will be held 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the North Brunswick First Aid and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7043, North Brunswick, NJ 08902.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 28, 2019