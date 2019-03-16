|
Jennie Nocera
South Plainfield - Jennie (Panzica) Nocera, 99, just a few days shy of her 100th birthday, entered into heaven in the early hours on March 14, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born in Coney Island, NY, she was a resident of South Plainfield for many years.
In Jennie's early years, she was a welder during World War II where she assisted on the fabrication of many airplanes. Her true passion in life was being a homemaker and raising her family. She loved her children and grandchildren and opened her home to everyone throughout her ninety-nine years on earth.
She belonged to Sacred Heart RC Church in South Plainfield.
Predeceased by her husband Charles, siblings Marie Locicero, Al, Joseph and Tony Panzica and and sisters-in-law Josephine Gagliardo, Pauline Puleo and Josie Panzica, Jennie leaves behind her loving sons; John Nocera and Carl Nocera and his wife Arlene, grandchildren; Lisa Nocera and Charles Nocera and his wife Rebecca, great-grandchildren Mikayla, Carl and Anabella Nocera along with several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
She will also be missed by her sister Rosie DiPierno, sisters-in-law Mary, Nocera, Grace Boeringer and Rosine Nocera.
Visitation will be held in McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm and on Monday, March 18, 2019 beginning 9:00 am.
Prayers will be held in the funeral home on Monday beginning 9:30 am followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart RC Church in South Plainfield. Jennie will be buried beside her husband at Hillside Cemetery located in Scotch Plains.
In lieu of flowers, donations sent to the would be appreciated. Please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com to send condolences to Jennie's family.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 16, 2019