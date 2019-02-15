Services
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
(732) 254-0428
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Stephen's Protomyrter RC Church
South River, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Rossi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Piscitelli Rossi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jennie Piscitelli Rossi Obituary
Jennie Piscitelli Rossi

South River - Jennie Piscitelli Rossi, age 90 of South River, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in South River, she was a lifelong borough resident. Before her retirement, Jennie worked as a seamstress for Mako Sportswear in South River for many years and was a member of the ILGWA. She was a communicant of St. Stephen's Protomyrter RC Church in South River.

She is predeceased by her husband Ralph in 2015, her sister Victoria Donnis, and her brothers Salvatore, Frank, Nicholas and Victor Piscatelli. Surviving are her loving sons Ralph of South River, Carl and his wife Ivette of Old Bridge, her brother Thomas Piscatelli, and her sisters Frances Grasso, Maggy Trent, and Antoinette Sweeney.

Funeral services will be Monday 9:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave. South River with a mass to follow at St. Stephen's Protomyrter RC Church in South River. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.