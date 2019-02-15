|
Jennie Piscitelli Rossi
South River - Jennie Piscitelli Rossi, age 90 of South River, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in South River, she was a lifelong borough resident. Before her retirement, Jennie worked as a seamstress for Mako Sportswear in South River for many years and was a member of the ILGWA. She was a communicant of St. Stephen's Protomyrter RC Church in South River.
She is predeceased by her husband Ralph in 2015, her sister Victoria Donnis, and her brothers Salvatore, Frank, Nicholas and Victor Piscatelli. Surviving are her loving sons Ralph of South River, Carl and his wife Ivette of Old Bridge, her brother Thomas Piscatelli, and her sisters Frances Grasso, Maggy Trent, and Antoinette Sweeney.
Funeral services will be Monday 9:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave. South River with a mass to follow at St. Stephen's Protomyrter RC Church in South River. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019