|
|
Jennifer Biniek
Bedminster - Jennifer Biniek, 36, of Bedminster, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Hunterdon Medical Center. Born in Leesburg, VA, she then moved to Tampa, FL for five years with her husband Brian before moving to Bedminster, NJ two years ago.
Jennifer was employed as a Food Pantry Coordinator for the RVCC Food Pantry. She was also a full-time student at Raritan Valley Community College studying to become a Social Worker.
Jennifer loved reading and writing, watching movies, and all things Harry Potter. Autumn was her favorite time of the year and she enjoyed nature and the drives along the causeway with her husband. She loved animals, but was especially fond of cats. She was very focused on her studies and loved helping people. She will be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are her loving husband of 2 years, Brian; her beloved mother Janice Kauffman of Lovettsville, VA; her dear sister Lisa Erickson and her husband Chris of Purcellville, VA; her mother-in-law Emily Biniek and her husband Marian of Bedminster, NJ; her sister-in-law Julia Gonzalez and her husband Sammy of Bernardsville, NJ; her brother-in-law Damian Biniek of Union, NJ; her nieces Maggie and Alison; her nephew Sebastian; her grand-nieces Rilynn and Evelyn; her adored dog Penny and spunky cat Misiu, and her many cherished aunts and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at 12pm at Hilton Garden Inn, 500 Promenade Blvd, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to RVCC Food Pantry/Foundation Office, 118 Lamington Rd, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Published in Courier News from May 13 to May 14, 2019