Raritan - Jennifer K. Tozzi, 44, died June 4 at RWJ at Somerset. Jennifer was born in Somerville and resided in Bridgewater and Raritan most of her life. She was employed as a Home Health Aid, Babysitter, Cosmetologist and most recently as the Director of Catering at Lox Stock & Deli in Milltown. Jennifer loved to make others laugh, spend time with her family and friends and enjoyed cooking and baking. A loving and caring Mom, Daughter, Aunt, Cousin and Friend to many. Surviving are her three sons, James Victor Basille III, his wife Skyler, Jacob Basille and Jett Basille, her parents Nicholas and Jane Tozzi, her brother Nicholas, his wife Jessica, a niece Alexa, two nephews Christian and Nicholas III. Interment will be private.




Published in Courier News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
