Jennifer L. Giebas
Myrtle Beach, SC - Jennifer L. Giebas, age 46, died unexpectedly at her mother's home in Bridgewater on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of Pamela Parliament Giebas and the late Raymond Giebas.
She lived in Ohio before moving to South Carolina two years ago.
Jen was a longtime member of AA. She was a caring person and had a heart of gold. Although she often struggled, she was a deeply spiritual person. She was friendly and exuberant and was everybody's best friend. She loved listening to music, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her loving son, Ryan Quigley and her devoted mother, Pam Giebas of Bridgewater; her two brothers, Raymond and Jeffrey Giebas; her step-sister, Cheryl Wendel, as well as several cherished nieces and many loving cousins.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made through IN MEMORY OF at www.inmemof.org/jennifer-l-giebas
for the benefit of St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.
