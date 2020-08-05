1/1
Jennifer L. Giebas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer L. Giebas

Myrtle Beach, SC - Jennifer L. Giebas, age 46, died unexpectedly at her mother's home in Bridgewater on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of Pamela Parliament Giebas and the late Raymond Giebas.

She lived in Ohio before moving to South Carolina two years ago.

Jen was a longtime member of AA. She was a caring person and had a heart of gold. Although she often struggled, she was a deeply spiritual person. She was friendly and exuberant and was everybody's best friend. She loved listening to music, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her loving son, Ryan Quigley and her devoted mother, Pam Giebas of Bridgewater; her two brothers, Raymond and Jeffrey Giebas; her step-sister, Cheryl Wendel, as well as several cherished nieces and many loving cousins.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made through IN MEMORY OF at www.inmemof.org/jennifer-l-giebas for the benefit of St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.

For more information or to send to condolences visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kearns Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kearns Funeral Home
103 Old Highway 28
Whitehouse, NJ 08888
(908) 534-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kearns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved