Jennifer Lynn Ehlers (Blumberg)
St. Johnsbury, VT - Jennifer Lynn Ehlers (Blumberg), "Jen," died on January 14 2019. Daughter of Melvin and Selma Blumberg of Kendall Park She is survived by her sisters Bridget Becker and Linda. Brother Miles Blumberg her husband Rusty and son Danny and all her nieces and nephews Jennifer Loved life more than most. She is missed. Her Celebration of Life will be at the American Legend on Major Rd. in South Brunswick on April 7 for friends and family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019