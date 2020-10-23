Jerome Reiner
Fords - Jerome Reiner, 85 of Fords passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.
Born in Czechoslovakia, Jerome emigrated to the United States, settling in Perth Amboy and finally Fords; 25 years ago. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. and was a World War II historian and enjoyed watching war documentaries. Jerome traveled Europe with his wife before her passing and enjoyed going to the Beer Club in Fords with his friends, dancing and telling bad jokes.
Jerome was predeceased by his wife in 2015, Susan Reiner. Surviving are his step-daughters, Randi and Vicki Sabo; cousins, Andrew J. Butkowsky, Andrea and John Clinton and Joan Storey; aunt, Margaret Bobovnik along with many other cousins and family members.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am Mass of Resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Private cremation will follow at Rosehill Crematory, Linden.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jerome may be made to St. James R.C. Church, 148 Grenville Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
