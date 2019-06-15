|
Jerrold W. Boychuk
South Amboy - Jerrold W. Boychuk, 72 of South Amboy entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Jerry was born in Canada and came to South Amboy with his parents John and Helen before his first birthday. He grew up in South Amboy and was a devoted parishioner to Sacred Heart Church. He was married to the love of his life Rose for 50 years, they enjoyed traveling to Atlantic City together. Jerry enjoyed golfing, he was a basketball fanatic and Nets fan, he also loved a good crossword puzzle. He was a hard worker who worked for Kellogg's and retired as a warehouse manager. Jerry will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Jerry is survived by his devoted wife Rose, brothers Michael, Thomas, his wife Mary Theresa, brother-in-law Edward Gorczynski, his wife Rita, nephews Thomas, his wife Diana, Edward Gorczynski, his wife Marisa, Brian Gorczynski, his wife Maricel, nieces Mary Ellen, Elaine Costanzo, her husband Mark, Lisa Curley, her husband Bob and many great nieces and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by his brother Steven, niece Sharon Loftus, her husband Kevin. Friends are invited to pay their respects to family on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Kurzawa Funeral Home 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 from 4pm to 7pm, and from 9am the following morning Tuesday before a 10am funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy. Burial will take place following the mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin section of Sayreville. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Sacred Heart Repair Fund in memory Jerrold "Jerry" Boychuk. For any additional information, to send condolences or a tribute please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 15, 2019