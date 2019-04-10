Services
Edison - Jerry P. Stampiglia, 89, of Edison, passed suddenly on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his home. Born and raised in Perth Amboy, he had resided in Edison for over 58 years. He served in the US Naval Reserves during the Korean War. He was a lifelong and very active member of Most Holy Rosary Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in Hopelawn and was a member of the Holy Name Society.

He played professional baseball in Seaford, DE, an affiliate of the NY Giants, in the Colonial League in NY State, was an avid NY Yankees fan and a devoted golfer for over 65 years, shooting in the 70's. He was the co-owner of the racing horse "Young Thomas" (a trotter) and also served as chairman of the Middlesex County Ethics Committee from 1981-1995.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy; his son, Glenn; his brother, Salvatore; and his companion, Eileen Gaissert.

Jerry leaves behind his son, Mark L. Stampiglia, of Somerset; his daughter, Janet McAllister, of St. Augustine, FL; his niece, Lori Lamastra and her husband, Ken, of Brick; two nephews, Thomas Stampiglia and his wife, Alice, and son Nick and wife, Breann, of Tampa and Jerry Stampiglia of Arlington, VA; his cousins: Sergio, Carlo, Giorgio and Keko; and his "grandchildren," Kathryn and Lauren Lamastra, to whom he was affectionately known as "Uncle Bagel."

Visitation will be on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 8:30 am from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 9:00 am Funeral Liturgy at Most Holy Rosary Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in Hopelawn; interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Good Shepherd Parish, 625 Florida Grove Rd, Hopelawn, NJ 08861.

For directions or to send condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019
