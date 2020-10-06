Jerry Ust
Jerry Ust, 66, of Sayreville, NJ passed away unexpectedly October 5, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Eileen, his daughter Janet Cook (Billy), son David (Jessica), his grandchildren Jackson and Ella Cook and Benjamin Ust. He is also survived by his brother Jack (Pattiann) and many nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High School and TCNJ. After many years operating his own business, he became the Recreation Director for his hometown. He was always an active member of the Sayreville Athletic Association, coaching both his son and daughter through their many years of sports as well as being a proud spectator at his grandson's foray into baseball and soccer.
He took great pride in Sayreville and enjoyed every minute of planning and executing the many events throughout the years and expanding the number of programs each year.
Always one to enjoy people, this job was his true calling. He could be found at high school games all the way down to tball just to ensure things were going smoothly.
Jerry was a lover of all sports and was a diehard Cowboy and Yankee fan, spending countless hours "coaching" from his recliner, loudly criticizing all that was happening. He also took up the sport of golf when his softball game wasn't up to par. He was a member of Glenwood Country Club and Forsgate Country Club where he made friends easily and enjoyed every moment of golf.
Jerry had a heart of gold and sadly, it was his heart that could not keep up with everything he wanted to do. Please, with his story, take the time to love your family, be true to your friends, and spread kindness wherever you may be.
Due to Covid19 precautions, services will be private at this time, held under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sayreville B.I.C.
Letters of condolence to the family may be left by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
