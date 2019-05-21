|
Jerzy Aleksander Zmidzinski
- - Jerzy Aleksander Zmidzinski was born in Lwow, Poland on July 27th, 1925. He studied at the Salvatorian Fathers Minor Seminary in Mikolow, Poland until 1939, when WW II broke out.
During the war, his father, Waldemar Aleksander Zmidzinski hid people who were running from the Nazis, including clergy, Home Army, and his Jewish neighbor Dr. Olszaniecki. They were arrested by the Gestapo. Aleksander was taken to Auschwitz as one of the first political prisoners in 1942 and executed. Jerzy and his sister Irena were able to escape. Jerzy was captured by the Gestapo and beaten and tortured. He escaped again and eventually joined the Second Polish Corps. He fought at the Battle of Monte Casino where he was wounded.
Unable to return home due to the Soviet takeover of Poland, he lived in England where he met and married his wife Anna, who was liberated by the US Army from the Germans. They moved to the US in 1951 as part of a Special Congressional Act for Polish Allied Forces.
He was a charter member, Commander, and National Officer of Polish Veterans of WW II, Post #40, a Member of American Legion Post 45, Knights of Columbus third degree Council 299, the ZPA and its senior's group. He was also a member of the Southport, NC and Market Square seniors. He was a member of St. Stephens Church in Perth Amboy where he served as an Usher, Lector, and Eucharistic Minister. He was a past Secretary and Treasurer of the St. Stephen's Holy Name Society.
He is predeceased by his parents Irena (Kawecka) and Aleksander Zmidzinski, his wife Anna Teresa (Zimna) Zmidzinski, granddaughter Stephanie Kushner, grandson Michael Zmidzinski, and sister Irena Makomaska of the UK.
He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Kushner and her husband Robert, son Andrew Zmidzinski, grandsons Robert, Matthew and Joseph Kushner and great grandchildren McKayla, McKenzie, Madison and Max Kushner.
A visitation with family will be held at Flynn and Son Funeral Home 424 East Avenue, Perth Amboy on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. We will leave in procession at 9 am Thursday May 23, 2019, for an 11 am Funeral Mass at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, Pa, followed by interment in the Shrine Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 21, 2019