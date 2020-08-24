1/1
Jesse Turner
Jesse Turner was born on December 17th, 1930. He grew up in the Bronx on Popham Avenue and was a proud graduate of PS 104, Manhattan College of Music and the Bulova School of Watchmaking.

He led a varied and exciting life. He was a jazz musician, a New York City taxi driver, he boxed in the Golden Gloves and served in the Army in the Korean War. For 44 years, he was the proprietor of Gold Coast Jewelry in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He directed the film Sidney Sneaker and once performed jazz piano with Duke Ellington.

Jesse is survived by his wife Edith Vera, daughters Jessica Jill (Mark Larson), Jennifer (Joe McIntire) and grandchildren Ava and Wyatt McIntire.

He was a dreamer, an optimist, and an extremely good-looking guy.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
