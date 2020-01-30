|
|
Jessica Bencivenga
Edison - Jessica Bencivenga, 5 of Edison passed away tragically on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Born in New Brunswick, Jessica resided in Edison with her mother and grandmother and attended the Edison Early Learning Center. Jessica was also a member of her gymnastic team in Cranbury, was full of life and loved making new friends in her class. She was a happy young girl but a bossy princess at the same time who enjoyed dancing and singing.
Jessica is survived by her mother, Shannon Bencivenga; grandfather, Andrew Bencivenga and Uncle, Andrew M. Bencivenga.
Funeral services will begin at 9:45am on Monday, February 3, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am Mass of Resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1pm to 4pm at the funeral home.
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020