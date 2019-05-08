|
|
In Loving Memory of
Jessie W. Womack
Who Departed This Life
May 8, 2018
I often sit and think about the years that have passed by, and of the happiness and joy That was shared by you and I.
I think of all the laughter, the smiles and all the fun.
And before I even know it the tears have once again begun.
For although it brings me comfort to walk down memory lane,
It reminds me how, without you life has never been the same.
Missing you,
Parents, Jackie & Jim Hainesworth,
Brothers, sister, children, friends
And relatives.
Published in Courier News on May 8, 2019