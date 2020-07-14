Jewel L. Baxter
New York City - Jewel L. Baxter, 100, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2020. Born in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Charles and Nellie (Davis) Bubnick, she attended school in Carteret.
After graduation, Jewel enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943 along with her twin sister Anne. After being discharged from the Navy in 1945, Jewel started her career in Radio. She later switched careers and began her Public Relations work in Manhattan, NY. She worked for several stars, including Perry Como, tennis star Bobby Riggs, actress Alice Faye and several other popular stars of her time.
Through her work, she was fortunate to travel all over the world, which she also enjoyed doing in her free time with her Pekingese dogs. Later in life, she managed the iconic Rainbow Room in NYC.
Predeceased by her brother John Bubnick, sister Mary Bubnick and twin sister Anne Baxter, Jewel leaves behind her loving nephew Charles Bubnick, nieces Clare Knight and Mary Chamberlain, five grand-nephews, two grand-nieces, two great grand-nieces and a great grand-nephew.
A private burial for Jewel will be held in the family plot of Rosehill Cemetery in Linden. To send the family condolences, please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
