McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jill Helmstetter Obituary
Jill Helmstetter

Old Bridge - Jill Helmstetter, 68, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Born and raised in Newark, Mrs. Helmstetter lived in Irvington and throughout the greater Edison area for many years before relocating to Old Bridge 10 years ago.

Jill worked for the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office in New Brunswick for over 30 years, retiring in 2018.

Outside of work, Mrs. Helmstetter enjoyed taking trips down to Atlantic City as well visiting the Jersey Shore.

Predeceased by her grandson E.J., surviving are her daughters, Patricia Henry and her husband Edward and Suzanne Helmstetter all of South Plainfield and her sisters, Fern Pagano and her husband Bill of Ocean Twp., Diana Ginsburg and her husband Bill of Fl. and Judy Dill Baarck also of Fl.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1-4pm in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

Cremation Services are going to take place privately.

To send online condolences to the Helmstetter family please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
