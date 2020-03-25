|
Jimmy Holcli
Milltown - Jimmy Holcli, 62, died March 12, 2020 at Care One, East Brunswick. Born in Perth Amboy, he lived in New Brunswick before moving to Milltown 3 years ago. He was an apartment complex superintendent for K. Hovnanian. He was a member of the Eagles Athletic Club, New Brunswick and the Somerset Moose Lodge. Jimmy loved playing and watching baseball. He was predeceased by 2 brothers, Richard in 2018 and John in 2019. Surviving are his wife, Debbie (Galligan) Holcli; his daughter, Heather (Holcli) Hazuri and her husband, Omar of East Brunswick; 1 grandson, Mason Hazuri of East Brunswick; his mother, Virginia (Bober) Holcli of Iselin; 1 brother, Brian Holcli and his wife, Christina of Monroe; 3 sisters, Barbara Cleary and her husband, Marty of Colorado, Debra Kelly and her husband, Charles of Red Bank, and Dee Maloney of Iselin; and 1 sister-in-law, Fran Holcli of Edison. Services are private at this time. A memorial visitation will be announced at a later date by the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020