Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave.
Fords, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave.
Fords, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave.
Fords, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James RC Church
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Roberts Obituary
Jimmy Roberts

Port Reading - Jimmy Roberts, 49, of Port Reading, passed peacefully, with his family at his side, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Newark University Hospital.

Born and raised in Edison, he was a graduate of Edison High School, with the class of '88.

He leaves behind his beloved children; Sarah and Corey Roberts, his beloved mother, Geri Roberts, his father James T. Roberts, his brother Shawn Roberts, of Edison, his sister Nicole Salerno and her husband Stephen, of North Edison, his aunt Dolores Rogozinski of Port Reading, his 5 beautiful nieces and nephews, many cousins and his girlfriend Jennifer Harkins.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. James RC Church, Woodbridge, entombment will follow in St Gertrude's Mausoleum, Colonia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org.

For directions or to send flowers or condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -