Jimmy Roberts
Port Reading - Jimmy Roberts, 49, of Port Reading, passed peacefully, with his family at his side, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Newark University Hospital.
Born and raised in Edison, he was a graduate of Edison High School, with the class of '88.
He leaves behind his beloved children; Sarah and Corey Roberts, his beloved mother, Geri Roberts, his father James T. Roberts, his brother Shawn Roberts, of Edison, his sister Nicole Salerno and her husband Stephen, of North Edison, his aunt Dolores Rogozinski of Port Reading, his 5 beautiful nieces and nephews, many cousins and his girlfriend Jennifer Harkins.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. James RC Church, Woodbridge, entombment will follow in St Gertrude's Mausoleum, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org.
For directions or to send flowers or condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020