Jo Ann (nee´ Campolattano) Dellaperute
Plainfield - Jo Ann (nee´ Campolattano) Dellaperute, age 90, passed away on Thursday June 27, 2019 at the Bridgeway Care Center in Hillsborough, NJ. She was Born in Plainfield, NJ to her parents Joseph and Mirion Campolattano in Plainfield. A graduate of Plainfield High School, she proceeded to live most of her life in the Plainfields and Raritan borough.
For a time, she was employed as a clerk for Sears in Watchung, NJ. Eventually, she went on to work as a secretary for the Bridgewater Raritan Regional School District, and would go on to retire from that position.
Jo Ann's true passion was caring for her family, and this was abundantly evident in the love and attention she put into her cooking, baking and knitting.
She was a former communicant at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Raritan, NJ.
Her beloved son, Thomas Dellaperute, predeceased her in 2018. Her spouse, Vincent Dellaperute, predeceased her in 2003. She is also predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Giannotti.
She is survived by three daughters, Janet Ressa and her husband James, Jean Dellaperute, Karen Dellaperute; four grandchildren, Daniel Dellaperute and his wife Sarah, Derek Ressa and his wife Katie, Sara Overheim and her husband Donald, and Keith Ressa, and four great-grandchildren, Kelcie Overheim, Kyleigh Overheim, Matthew Ressa, and Bethany Ressa.
Friends and family are invited to gather at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd. Watchung, NJ 07069 on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 3-8pm for a visitation. A funeral service will be held Tuesday morning, July 2, at 10am at the funeral home followed by an internment at Hillside Cemetery in Plainfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Association for Hunterdon Development Center, Inc., 275 Shepherd Ave, Boundbrook, NJ 08805.
Published in Courier News on June 29, 2019