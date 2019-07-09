|
Jo-Ann (Rademacher) Simons
East Brunswick - Jo-Ann M. (Rademacher) Simons, of East Brunswick, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 06, 2019, at Raritan Bay Hospital in Old Bridge. She was 77.
Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Milltown before moving to East Brunswick. She graduated from St. Peter's High School, New Brunswick, in 1959.
Jo-Ann was a secretary for the the Dental Division at Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, for over 15 years.
Surviving is her loving husband, Richard F. Simons; her son Scott Simons of Fresno, CA, her daughter Susan Simons of East Brunswick, and her son Johnathan Simons, and his wife Erin, and grandson Landon Jonathan, of Brick Twp.; her mother Pat Rademacher Skarzynski of Riverdale, NJ; her sister Mary Jo Henry of Toms River, her sister Susan Wall of Lanoka Harbor, NJ, her sister Lisa Rademacher of Riverdale, NJ, and her brother Jack Rademacher of Red Bank.
She loved to sew. She was a very skilled seamstress, having made her own wedding dress and all bridesmaid dresses, as well as making her sister's wedding dress and many of her own clothes. She loved to crochet and made many afghans for family members. She also was a wonderful artist who loved to draw.
She loved being with her family, and one of her greatest joys was becoming a grandmother to Landon.
Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 North Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. A Blessing will be held 10:30am, Thursday, July 11th, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Brig General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Park in Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , . You may sign the condolence online "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 9, 2019