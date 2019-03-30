|
|
Joan A. Zdanowicz
Hillsborough - Joan A. (Kolosek) Zdanowicz, 72, entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Newark, NJ, daughter of the late Chester and Genevieve (Grochowiak) Kolosek, she has raised in South River, NJ before settling in Hillsborough, NJ.
Joan worked at AT&T in Bridgewater, NJ as an administrative assistant. She was a member of the Emmanuel Reformed Episcopal Church in Somerville.
Joan is survived by her loving brother Ronald Kolosek and his wife, Karen; nephew, David Kolosek, and niece Elisabeth Guerriero; she will be deeply missed by her devoted soulmate, Ronald Neumann, and his daughter Laura Scolarice.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street Manville, NJ 08835 on Sunday March 31, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. and on Monday April 1, 2019 from 10-10:45 a.m.
Funeral services will begin at 10:45 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home followed by an 11:30 service at Emmanuel Reformed Episcopal Church, 100 Grant Avenue Somerville, NJ 08876. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in East Milestone, (Franklin Township) NJ. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 30, 2019